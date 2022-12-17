Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, St. Laurence 25. Thornton Fractional South 61, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win
The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
