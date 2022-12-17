ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 38, St. Laurence 25. Thornton Fractional South 61, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OREGON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Monache boys basketball pulls away for win

The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy