Virginia State

fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Georgia will drop rapidly overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a rush of Arctic air moves in and lingers for days. On top of cold temperatures, there will be some precipitation that could manifest as snow or a wintry mix in the northernmost parts of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years

ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Drug raid results in mushroom, cocaine, marijuana bust in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton said a year-long investigation culminated in a drug raid resulting in two arrests, as well as guns and drugs off the streets. A SWAT team assisted in arresting Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford for drug and weapon charges. Police said they found...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Prepping your home and car for freezing temps

COBB COUNTY, Ga - The freezing weather is on its way to Georgia. While many people are looking to protect people, pets and plants, there are also things that should be done to protect homes and cars. Before hitting the road, drivers should take a look at the car, starting...
GEORGIA STATE

