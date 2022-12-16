Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline
ATLANTA - Temperatures in Georgia will drop rapidly overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a rush of Arctic air moves in and lingers for days. On top of cold temperatures, there will be some precipitation that could manifest as snow or a wintry mix in the northernmost parts of the state.
fox5atlanta.com
'Daddy!': Georgia military dad surprises daughter by coming home for Christmas
CANTON, Ga. - Christmas came early for a little Georgia girl when she got a big surprise at her school. Zaria was learning in her classroom at the Goddard School of Canton when she got a surprise visitor - her dad Private First Class Mikhail Robinson, who had returned home from deployment early.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years
ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
fox5atlanta.com
Drug raid results in mushroom, cocaine, marijuana bust in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton said a year-long investigation culminated in a drug raid resulting in two arrests, as well as guns and drugs off the streets. A SWAT team assisted in arresting Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford for drug and weapon charges. Police said they found...
fox5atlanta.com
City of South Fulton police arrest two in major drug bust
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department made a major discovery in a year-long investigation into illegal drug activity. Two men were arrested in a joint investigation by the South Fulton Police Department’s Narcotics & Gang Units and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The residence where this activity was believed to have taken place is located on the 3400 block Lee Place.
fox5atlanta.com
Prepping your home and car for freezing temps
COBB COUNTY, Ga - The freezing weather is on its way to Georgia. While many people are looking to protect people, pets and plants, there are also things that should be done to protect homes and cars. Before hitting the road, drivers should take a look at the car, starting...
