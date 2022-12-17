Scandinavia Parks and Resorts

On December 14, a bizarre and tragic event unfolded at a zoo north of Stockholm, Sweden, that resembled a scene from the Planet of the Apes . A group of 7 chimpanzees made a daring escape from their habitat that forced the animal park into lockdown. Four chimps were shot, three of which died from their wounds, while the surviving apes continue to roam amongst the chaos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Authorities from the Furuvik zoo initially stated that the apes were shot due to a lack of tranquilizers available on hand.

After coming under fire for the chimps' deaths on social media, zoo officials clarified their decision to forego tranquilizers and acknowledged that the chimps were knowingly shot as they posed a threat to people.

Scandinavia Parks and Resorts

In a statement released by the Furuvik zoo, authorities clarified that the escaped primates were not humanely subdued due to the close range of proximity that is required to effectively discharge tranquilizer darts.

"For security reasons, shooters were placed in the park and we also put the chimpanzee house under surveillance," the official statement read. "Chimpanzees are strong animals and have a high risk classification."

Zoo staff was able to flee the facility upon the primates' breach of their enclosure; however, the zoo claimed that the animals still posed a threat to humans.

"If a chimpanzee is loose in the park, it is a danger to human life," the statement continued. "The only way out is to shoot to kill the animal."

Three chimps were shot and killed Wednesday. One ape was also injured but was said to make its way back to its enclosure. The zoo has attempted to identify the deceased and surviving chimps — but the situation remains unclear.

Manda Scandinavia Parks and Resorts

On Friday, December 16, the zoo provided an update on its Facebook.

According to the update, the remaining active apes have been fed, but the enclosure remains unsecured and the park is still under lockdown.

"We had to euthanize are the chimps Linda and Torsten," the Facebook post read. "We can also confirm that the chimps moving inside the house and which we have now managed to feed are Maria-Magdalena, Tjobbe and Selm."

Officials stated that at least one ape in the primate house is deceased and is believed to be the one that was initially shot on Wednesday as it managed to make its way back to the area wounded.

Among the primates involved is Santino , a favorite of Swedish Royals Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. Santino made headlines in 2009 and shocked researchers with a similar ploy against humans at the zoo.

Santino Scandinavia Parks and Resorts

In 2009, when Santino was 31 years old, the ape conspicuously collected and stashed away hundreds of rocks — which he then threw at the park's visitors during fits of rage.

The action puzzled scientists, however, after research was conducted on Santino's behavior, scientists discovered that apes had the ability to plan actions in the same manner as humans.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach out or confirm the identity of the chimpanzees that are still in the chimp house (where one is confirmed deceased)," the Facebook statement read. "But that means that these two chimps are Santino and Manda."

The zoo described the ongoing event as an "extremely tragic" situation for "both animals and people" involved.