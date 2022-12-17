Becky Lynch vs. Bayley announced for WWE Raw

The two have been feuding since the events of last month's Survivor Series.

A new match has been added to Monday’s Raw.

During a commercial on Friday’s SmackDown, it was announced the two will meet this Monday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The two have been embroiled in a feud that started following the events of Survivor Series, when Lynch returned to WWE and won the WarGames match for her team. After Bayley cost Lynch a number one contener’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Lynch attacked members of Damage Control on Monday’s show, preventing them from interfering in a match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss to determine the next number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's title. Bliss ended up winning the match.

Already announced for Raw is a winner-take-all ladder match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The winner will get two bags of The Miz’s money.

Here is the updated card for Monday’s Raw: