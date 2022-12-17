Read full article on original website
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
Novosad flips from Baylor to Oregon
Baylor woke up to bad news on national signing day as four-star Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment to Oregon. Novosad committed to Baylor on Sept. 16, 2021, and had stuck with the Bears despite interest from schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M. But Oregon swooped in at the last minute and got Novosad's commitment.
Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas
On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition. Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards...
Bears overcome shooting issues for 58-48 win against Northwestern State
After allowing 110 points against Rice three days ago, Northwestern State looked like easy prey for Baylor. But Baylor’s shooting issues got in the way of any blowout aspirations. Shooting just 38.9 percent, the No. 12 Bears struggled to put away the Demons. Baylor finally strung together enough baskets...
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
