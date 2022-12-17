Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
richlandsource.com
East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial
East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana collects victory over Mineral Ridge
Playing with a winning hand, Columbiana trumped Mineral Ridge 44-28 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 15, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Mineral Ridge took on New Middletown Springfield Local on December 15 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 54-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
richlandsource.com
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Comeback kids: Eastlake North finds a way to beat Mentor Lake Catholic
Never count out a determined team, as Eastlake North showed while coming back against Mentor Lake Catholic for the 67-43 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 19. The last time Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 33-26 game on December 15, 2021. We covered...
richlandsource.com
Southington Chalker knocks out victory beat against Windham
Southington Chalker charged Windham and collected a 63-45 victory on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Southington Chalker darted in front of Windham 14-11 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Cumberland Oak Glen hustles by East Liverpool
New Cumberland Oak Glen had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool 57-47 on December 19 in West Virginia girls high school basketball. The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Bristolville Bristol survives taut tilt with Cortland Maplewood
Bristolville Bristol walked the high-wire before edging Cortland Maplewood 42-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood played in a 43-39 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
