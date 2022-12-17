Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.

