Urbana, OH

Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark

Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta

A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
TIPP CITY, OH
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia

Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
XENIA, OH
Frankfort Adena defeats Hillsboro in lopsided affair

Frankfort Adena's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-43 win over Hillsboro in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. In recent action on December 7, Hillsboro faced off against Chillicothe and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on December 13...
HILLSBORO, OH
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash

Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood

Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair

It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
HILLIARD, OH
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State

MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
MANSFIELD, OH
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor

COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

