Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in OhioTravel MavenZanesfield, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark
Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Morral Ridgedale loses steam in OT, falls to Bucyrus
Overtime was required before Bucyrus clipped Morral Ridgedale 71-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-13 lead over Morral Ridgedale.
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta
A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena defeats Hillsboro in lopsided affair
Frankfort Adena's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-43 win over Hillsboro in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. In recent action on December 7, Hillsboro faced off against Chillicothe and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on December 13...
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Dayton West Carrollton designs winning blueprint against Sidney
Dayton West Carrollton knocked off Sidney 71-54 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe
Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
richlandsource.com
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
Comments / 0