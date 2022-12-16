Read full article on original website
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024
Men are eligible for Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, the IOC confirmed Thursday. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/22/artistic-swimming-olympics-men/
Chasing Gold: A life-saving gift from Olympic champion swimmer to family of another
"Chasing Gold" has the story of how an Olympic champion swimmer reached out to the family of another Olympic champion swimmer in a time of need. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/missy-franklin-chasing-gold/
Beat Feuz, Olympic downhill champion, sets Alpine skiing retirement
Reigning Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland said he will retire next month at age 35. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/beat-feuz-olympic-downhill-champion-sets-alpine-skiing-retirement/
Lashinda Demus upgraded to Olympic champ by World Athletics, 10 years after race
American Lashinda Demus has been upgraded to 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles champion by World Athletics after Natalya Antyukh's disqualification. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/21/lashinda-demus-natalya-antyukh-olympic-gold-medal-400-hurdles-2012/
