KRod
5d ago

We’re all being scammed in California. How in this day of technology we can figure out who won on day one. It called cheating look at Arizona all of a sudden machines didn’t work. Back in the day with less technology we got it done.

just5150
5d ago

What’s the point when a person vote obviously doesn’t matter in a Dem run appointed State. On top of that I checked and my vote was never counted and so we’re some of my friends and Family. Explain that!

John Nunes
4d ago

California does not have a legal voting system!!Mail out ballots to every person in California is beyond unbelievable!!! If you wanna look at a Marxist/communist state here we are!

