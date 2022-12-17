Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
No foul play suspected after Carmichael death investigation, Sacramento sheriff says
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that no foul play is suspected after an investigation into an 89-year-old woman's death in Carmichael on Tuesday evening. Deputies had earlier investigated what the sheriff's office called a suspicious death that began with a welfare check after 9:15...
kion546.com
‘Just a blessing’: Missing California dog found 1,625 miles away in Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kansas (KCTV) — A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!. Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash
Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
Beer cans found in Alameda County deputy’s truck after crash: CHP report
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer found an unusual crash scene on Interstate-580 last month in Livermore. The driver suspected of causing the November 10 wreck was an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, Michael Ziller, and he smelled like alcohol, the CHP officer wrote in his arrest report. CHP Officer Shawn Landers also […]
KCRA.com
Family files wrongful death claim against Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who says their loved one was killed while being taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has now filed a wrongful death claim against the county. The family of Sherrano Stingley, who was taken off life support on Sunday,...
lakercountry.com
Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge
State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
KTVU FOX 2
Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
KCRA.com
Sherrano Stingley’s family to file wrongful death claim after Sacramento County arrest
Family members of a man who became unresponsive while being detained by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and who later died said they are filing a wrongful death claim for civil rights violations, according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Sherrano Stingley, 48, was on life support since...
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
mendofever.com
Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire
(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
Comments / 0