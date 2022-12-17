ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TN

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash

Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Family files wrongful death claim against Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who says their loved one was killed while being taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has now filed a wrongful death claim against the county. The family of Sherrano Stingley, who was taken off life support on Sunday,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
lakercountry.com

Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge

State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway

VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.  
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Breakfast for Bob: Honoring hero who died saving waitress

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant honored a long-time customer who died saving one of its servers. Scotty's Restaurant on Tennessee Street hosted "Breakfast for Bob" to remember Bob Sundin, who was shot and killed after stepping in to protect a waitress from a man trying to steal her purse.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire

(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash

WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

