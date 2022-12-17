ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart ruled out by Celtics for Wednesday’s game vs Pacers

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart will miss Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness according to the team. Smart had originally been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Tuesday, the second time in the past week his status has been uncertain due to illness. Big man Grant Williams was upgraded to available by the team as well ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. Boston will also have Jayson Tatum back in the lineup after he missed Sunday’s loss to the Magic due to illness.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston

BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Pacers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap out of their first major offensive slump of the season on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Boston has lost four of their last games overall, dropping them out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a friendly schedule over the weekend. The Pacers have also struggled of late, losing seven of their last ten overall after a red-hot offensive start to the year. It will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams after a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a future first round draft pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy