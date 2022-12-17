Read full article on original website
Four takeaways as Celtics’ comeback falls short 117-112 to Pacers
BOSTON — The Celtics endured the boos and jeers after a horrible start, but they showed off renewed life in the second half. Except the C’s put themselves into too deep of a hole as they lost 117-112 to the Pacers on Wednesday at TD Garden. The second-half...
Aaron Nesmith gives Celtics reminder of post trade potential in Pacers win over Boston
BOSTON — One thing that Aaron Nesmith always brought to the court as a member of the Celtics was plenty of energy. That part of his game was front and center on Wednesday night in his first matchup against his former team as a member of the Pacers. Nesmith...
Marcus Smart ruled out by Celtics for Wednesday’s game vs Pacers
BOSTON -- Marcus Smart will miss Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness according to the team. Smart had originally been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Tuesday, the second time in the past week his status has been uncertain due to illness. Big man Grant Williams was upgraded to available by the team as well ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. Boston will also have Jayson Tatum back in the lineup after he missed Sunday’s loss to the Magic due to illness.
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston
BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Celtics vs. Pacers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap out of their first major offensive slump of the season on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Boston has lost four of their last games overall, dropping them out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a friendly schedule over the weekend. The Pacers have also struggled of late, losing seven of their last ten overall after a red-hot offensive start to the year. It will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams after a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a future first round draft pick.
Winter Classic tickets: Rink orientation for Bruins-Penguins to be different than previous years
In previous years of hockey games at Fenway Park, the rink has been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base, but this year for the 2023 Winter Classic it will be positioned differently. The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on January...
