The Celtics will look to snap out of their first major offensive slump of the season on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Boston has lost four of their last games overall, dropping them out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a friendly schedule over the weekend. The Pacers have also struggled of late, losing seven of their last ten overall after a red-hot offensive start to the year. It will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams after a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a future first round draft pick.

