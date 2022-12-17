ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Religious leaders join together to denounce rise in anti-Semitic crimes ahead of Hannukah

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4ayf_0jlf4oCp00

Police across Long Island are stepping up patrols ahead of the start of Hannukah amid a rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

Religious leaders said Friday that they want to bring worshippers from different congregations together to share beliefs, spread love and deter hate during the holiday season.

Rabbi Jack Zanerhaft, of Temple Emanu-el in Long Beach, decided to expand the Shabbat service to the whole city to spread the message.

"We live in the moment of darkness, and we want to bring a light," Zanerhaft said.

He says religion is meant to bring people together and to stop the violence and hate crimes that have been seen recently in the country.

Leaders of other religions agree that the anti-Semitic crimes is a threat to everyone.

"When one gets targeted, we all get targeted," said Bishop Mark Moses, of New Life Church. "We're looking to stand united together as one to show that we're in this fight together."

Rabbi Zanerhaft says the temple has a great relationship with the Long Beach Police Department. He says they are increasing patrols at places of worship for the holiday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there

Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy