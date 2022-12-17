Religious leaders join together to denounce rise in anti-Semitic crimes ahead of Hannukah

Police across Long Island are stepping up patrols ahead of the start of Hannukah amid a rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

Religious leaders said Friday that they want to bring worshippers from different congregations together to share beliefs, spread love and deter hate during the holiday season.

Rabbi Jack Zanerhaft, of Temple Emanu-el in Long Beach, decided to expand the Shabbat service to the whole city to spread the message.

"We live in the moment of darkness, and we want to bring a light," Zanerhaft said.

He says religion is meant to bring people together and to stop the violence and hate crimes that have been seen recently in the country.

Leaders of other religions agree that the anti-Semitic crimes is a threat to everyone.

"When one gets targeted, we all get targeted," said Bishop Mark Moses, of New Life Church. "We're looking to stand united together as one to show that we're in this fight together."

Rabbi Zanerhaft says the temple has a great relationship with the Long Beach Police Department. He says they are increasing patrols at places of worship for the holiday.