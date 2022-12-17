ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
