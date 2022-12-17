Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has announced his transfer to the University of Colorado, joining his father after playing at Jackson State.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Shannon Sharpe roasts Deion Sanders over amputated toes: 'I thought you was magic'
Deion Sanders had two of his toes amputated last year after complications from surgery. When Shannon Sharpe visited Coach Prime, he had to crack some jokes.
Ronnie Hillman's family provides update on Super Bowl champ: 'We need your prayers'
Family of former Denver Broncos player Ronnie Hillman announced on Instagram that the Super Bowl 50 champion was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August.
Denver mayor declares state of emergency after arrival of migrants from southern border: 'An immense strain'
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has declared a state of emergency to help the city deal with an unanticipated influx of migrants from the southern border.
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0