FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
KOKI FOX 23
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
Bixby police identify armed bank robbery suspect
Around 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 16, Bixby police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial.
news9.com
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
KOKI FOX 23
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.
publicradiotulsa.org
Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center
The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
‘Die hard’ Kansas City Chiefs fan arrested for armed bank robbery in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. - A Kansas City Chiefs superfan has been arrested for armed bank robbery. The man, Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 16 for armed robbery according to Tulsa County Jail records. According to his social media accounts, where he goes by ChiefsAholic,...
KOKI FOX 23
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
KTUL
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
