Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

