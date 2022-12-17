ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, TX

East Texas family, sheriff’s office donate bicycles to Onalaska Angel Tree

By Cynthia Miranda
 5 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas family donated 20 bicycles to the Onalaska Angel Tree on Wednesday.

Shannon Wise and his daughter gave the bicycles to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for the Angel Tree program that provides presents to children who need it the most. The family donated pink and black bikes for both boys and girls.

East Texans Angel Tree recipients get Christmas gifts at Salvation Army of Tyler

The sheriff’s office donated 23 bicycles in total and some of the donations came from the deputies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jlf3gxy00


