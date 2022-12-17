Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Murder suspect found in Seattle extradited back to Omaha, booked into Douglas County jail
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An 18-year-old accused of the Nov. 6 murder at 49th Avenue and Miami Street was extricated back to Omaha today after he was found and arrested in Seattle, WA back on Dec. 7, according to a press release from Omaha Police. Keanu Louis was booked...
doniphanherald.com
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Kansas Authorities made the discovery in Topeka —...
KETV.com
Advocates push for pardon for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted of killing Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates for a man convicted of killing an Omaha police officer made another appeal for a pardon. Ed Poindexter, now 76, and David Rice were convicted in 1971 of planting a suitcase bomb that killed police officer Larry Minard. Both were sentenced to life in prison.
WOWT
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues. The body was found at a “location of interest” in Topeka, the DCSO release...
etxview.com
Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds
OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
WOWT
BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home
BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home
WOWT
PACE warrant: City suspends all financial support, pending investigation
PACE warrant: City suspends all financial support, pending investigation
WOWT
New arrest in Laurel murders
New arrest in Laurel murders
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'
As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
WOWT
"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus
"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus
WOWT
Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions
Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions
fox42kptm.com
Douglas County sees third pediatric COVID-19 death along with four other deaths
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five new COVID-19 deaths including a pediatric death. This is the third pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The girl had multiple underlying health conditions, and she was vaccinated. The...
doniphanherald.com
Job classifications for Bellevue police command staff changed without city approval
Bellevue taxpayers could wind up paying for hundreds of hours of overtime pay for top police officials after a city official changed their job classifications without consulting the city attorney or getting approval from the Bellevue City Council. The change, made by Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow, stemmed from an...
KETV.com
Omaha officials investigating possible arson after building fire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha officials are investigating a possible case of arson early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 27th and Harney streets for a building fire just after 1 a.m. Officials said a homeless man started the fire. The building was abandoned, and no one was injured.
