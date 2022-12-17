ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

doniphanherald.com

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds

OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home

BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PACE warrant: City suspends all financial support, pending investigation

PACE warrant: City suspends all financial support, pending investigation

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New arrest in Laurel murders

New arrest in Laurel murders

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'

As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions

Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE

