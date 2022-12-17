Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA Christmas Day 2022: Schedule, how to watch/stream games
Christmas Day is often filled with holiday cheer, presents and, most importantly, basketball. The NBA will host five games throughout the day airing on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app, and this year's matchups are worth the watch. Joel Embiid and James Harden will tip things off and are sure...
Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid
Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference...
Flyers' Cam Atkinson to have season-ending neck surgery
PHILADELPHIA -- Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career withColumbus.
Flyers visit the Maple Leafs after Konecny's 2-goal game
Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Travis Konecny's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers' 5-3 win. Toronto is 20-7-6 overall and 12-2-3 in...
Kaplan: Rangers' rebound, latest on Blackhawks and more around the NHL
On Dec. 3, the New York Rangers were nearing an abyss. Things came to a pressure point during the home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the worst teams in the league. En route to another loss, captain Jacob Trouba had enough. The defenseman laid out two massive hits, got into two fights, and as he was escorted off the ice for a five-minute roughing major on the latter, threw his helmet into the boards. Along the way, he appeared to yell at his teammates on the bench: "Wake the f--- up!"
