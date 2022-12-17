Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
‘A wild two weeks’ for Auburn as it signs 19 at early signing period’s start
Auburn football got its 2023 class off to a solid start in a short time Wednesday, signing 19 players in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural recruiting class. The class ranks No. 19 in 247Sports composite team rankings, and it’s at No. 16 in both Rivals and On3’s team rankings, making it a consensus top-20 group.
Opelika-Auburn News
Final pre-conference test awaits No. 23 Auburn in Seattle
Auburn men’s basketball closes out its first of a handful of road swings Wednesday when it takes on Washington in Seattle, but it’ll also be the Tigers’ final matchup before they’re flung into conference play. And while No. 23 Auburn is working through its own early-season...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rebound out West: No. 23 Auburn bounces back to top Washington on road
No. 23 Auburn may have started its two-game West Coast slate with a painful loss to USC on Sunday, but it ended the trip in a favorable fashion Wednesday, downing Washington 84-61 in Seattle. “That was an important game for us,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Adversity reveals character,...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Freeze’s first class brings enough steak to create some sizzle, too
Hugh Freeze and his staff have done well with their Year 0 signing class, addressing needs and even stirring up some more excitement than anticipated on just a couple weeks’ notice. Freeze was always a steak and potatoes hire — rather than a sizzle and splash guy like Deion...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn flips four-star Florida State commit Keldric Faulk
Auburn has inked more than a dozen previously committed prospects at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday, but the first new addition to the Tigers' class is a big one. On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk — who had been committed to Florida State since July —...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We gave ourselves a chance’: Bruce Pearl sees improvement in USC loss
The Tigers set season-highs in both departments with 25 personal fouls and 23 turnovers. The former was the most Auburn had recorded since a Feb. 16 win against Vanderbilt, and the latter was Auburn’s most in a single game since a loss to North Carolina State in December 2018.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn secures commitment of Hank Brown, lands second QB in 2023 class
Another passer is coming to the Plains, as quarterback and former Liberty commit Hank Brown committed to Auburn on Tuesday. Brown joins three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in Auburn's 2023 class. Brown, a product of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Pitt and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands touted JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who flips from Ole Miss
Auburn football got one of its biggest gets ahead of early signing day with junior college offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who pledged to the Tigers on Tuesday. Miller, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle from Southwest Mississippi Community College, is listed as the No. 20 JUCO prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 8 JUCO OL. He had been committed to Ole Miss since July, but decommitted Monday, a day before flipping.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rundown of Auburn’s early period signees
At the start of the early signing period Wednesday, Auburn football made quirk work, signing a consensus top-20 contingent of prospects in what grew to a 20-man signing class. QB Hank Brown, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals) Height: 6’4”. Weight: 195 pounds. What Hugh Freeze...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets another transfer portal prospect in Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister
Auburn football picked up its second prospect from the transfer portal for its 2023 class Tuesday, as former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister announced he'd be coming to the Plains. McAllister comes to Auburn after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. He was named a team captain last...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn picks up another commitment in JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis
Auburn football had a busy day on the recruiting trail Tuesday, picking up its third commitment in Quientrail Travis on Tuesday afternoon. Travis joined three-star quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt defensive lineman transfer in Elijah McAllister. According to 247Sports, Travis is the No. 13 junior college prospect in the 2023...
Opelika-Auburn News
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
Opelika-Auburn News
German company to plant $8 million facility in Auburn: Set to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations
A German manufacturing company that makes charging stations for electric cars is establishing its first U.S. location in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy has plans to invest $8 million into the new Auburn facility, bringing 180 jobs with it. The facility will include sales, warehousing, and assembly to serve the North American...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
'We're so proud that we're able to help other people': Six bakers at Auburn church have raised and donated thousands to charities
A group of six bakers has raised close to $15,000 in a year and a half, and none went into their pockets. The St. Dun’s Buns group, of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in downtown Auburn, has been whipping up a storm in their home kitchens to fill the many orders they receive during their monthly baking fundraiser.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road
Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police confirm an 81-year-old woman died in vehicle accident on Moores Mill Road Monday
The Auburn Police Department has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a vehicle accident that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road. The accident involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the woman, and a black 2017 Ford F250, driven...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police ask Opelika residents to avoid vicinity around Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue: Gun shot fired
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika police put out a release informing the public of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Piggly Wiggly after someone allegedly shot at a vehicle. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. “There is a heavy police presence at Piggly...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
