Ottawa County, MI

Preparing a car emergency kit ahead of the incoming winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're out getting last minute items for the storm, it's also a good time to be thinking about putting together an emergency kit in your car. During a winter storm, the safest place to be is at home. But if you absolutely have to hit the roads, having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions. Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
