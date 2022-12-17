Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday.
'We are concerned': Kent County emergency officials prepare for winter storm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A major winter storm is expected to bring lots of snow, frigid air and strong winds to the area later this week. Kent County emergency officials and first responders are watching the forecast very closely and planning accordingly. "We are concerned," said Matt Groesser, the...
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Trash talk: Some Ottawa Co. residents upset with township's new garbage contract
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — "Trash talk" has recently abounded in one Ottawa County community, literally. Spring Lake Township signed an exclusive garbage collection deal with Republic Services earlier this year. Not everyone seemed to be happy with the idea, with some refusing to ditch their current provider. “I don't...
Power restored after crash near Muskegon
More than 600 Consumers Energy customers near Muskegon are without power Wednesday morning.
West Michiganders get holiday shopping done ahead of winter storm
KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you still have time to get it done before a blizzard warning impacts multiple counties across West Michigan beginning Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve. There are always some shopping procrastinators, the people who wait until...
Preparing a car emergency kit ahead of the incoming winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're out getting last minute items for the storm, it's also a good time to be thinking about putting together an emergency kit in your car. During a winter storm, the safest place to be is at home. But if you absolutely have to hit the roads, having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.
Best practices for holiday travel as winter storm approaches
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As this winter storm approaches, many are having to adjust their travel plans for the holiday weekend. With snow expected to begin as early as Thursday, experts say if you can hit the road now, you're going to want to do so. AAA says it...
Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions. Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Ford International Airport preparing for busy travel week, snow storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend's storm is going to take a major toll on holiday travel. The best days to leave for your holiday destination is Tuesday or Wednesday—but the Gerald R. Ford International Airport expects Thursday will be their busiest travel day. The number of travelers...
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Blizzard Warning coming? Here’s what the National Weather Service says right now
There has been talk of the coming storm becoming a blizzard. I talked with the head of the weather warning department at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. Here’s how special a blizzard warning is in Lower Michigan, and what conditions would prompt the NWS to issue one here.
School bus driver hurt in Muskegon County crash
A school bus driver was injured in a crash near Casnovia on Tuesday.
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
Police investigating fatal crash in Gun Plain Township Tuesday
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a series of crashes that turned fatal in Gun Plain Township on Tuesday evening. Police say an initial crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on M-89 at the intersection of 6th St. when a stopped Toyota SUV was rear-ended by a Honda minivan.
Veteran-focused non-profit revamping historic building in Downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan non-profit organization is getting ready to open a coffee shop in Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Grand Rapids. The renovation will transformation a nearly 100-year-old building. The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority recently approved $166,000 in funding for the nearly $1 million...
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
