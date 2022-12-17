ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewsprogress.com

Brodnax Police Chief passes in car crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy