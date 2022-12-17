Read full article on original website
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax Police Chief passes in car crash
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
cbs17
Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River. On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the person found near the North Hampton County-Halifax County line was Keyon West, a 28-year-old who had been reported missing on Dec. 5.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
25-year-old shot, killed at gas station near Hopewell
Those driving by a gas station in Prince George County near Hopewell saw a heavy police presence overnight. 8News is working to learn more about the incident.
Virginia police chief killed while removing dead animal from road
BROADNAX, Va. — The police chief of a small town in southern Virginia was killed Friday night when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to remove a dead animal from the road, authorities said. According to the Virginia State Police, Joe Carey, 58, the chief of...
cbs17
Traffic stops in Roanoke Rapids lead to drug charges for two men
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two traffic stops on Thursday led to drug charges for two North Carolina men. A Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Hyundai for speeding in the area of U.S. 158 and Dickens Road in Roanoke Rapids, the sheriff’s office said. The...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say
Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Receiving stolen property charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
cbs17
Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
NBC12
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week. On Dec. 15, just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike, for a reported fire.
Brodnax, Virginia police chief dies after being hit by truck
The police chief of Brodnax, Virginia has died after being hit by a truck as he was removing debris from the road.
cbs17
Dirt bike stolen from Creedmoor outbuilding, sheriff’s office says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
Chesterfield Police looking for TJ Maxx shoplifting suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a shoplifting suspect who they say stole from the same TJ Maxx clothing store on two occasions.
40K pounds of meatballs spilled in I-95 crash
A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.
'It's outrageous:' 16-year-old girl found shot in her car near Henderson playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Police say they found Krystal Gray inside a silver Acura SUV, parked near a playground at the intersection of Montgomery and College Street around 7 p.m. Gray was taken to the hospital, where...
Suspect in fatal roommate Virginia stabbing had been arrested before
Detectives in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate after they say a man stabbed his roommate to death inside her home.
40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia
The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
