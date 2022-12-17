ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments

The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents. The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast

BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy