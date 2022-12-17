Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi rings in the holidays with free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi wanted to spread the holiday cheer this year. They did that Monday through Wednesday by giving out 21 pallets of free cat and dog food to residents. ”One of our big goals is to keep people with their pets whenever possible, and if...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five-mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
WDBJ7.com
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries event set for Saturday
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Buchanan, “the Town that Glows with LOVE,” invites you to be part of its Christmas Eve Luminaries event Saturday, December 24 as a volunteer or a spectator. Volunteers are needed to help set out luminaries at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to help...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
WDBJ7.com
Breaking down the science behind the winter solstice
ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ7) - The first day of winter is here! Some are jumping for joy while others are ready for the summer season to hurry back. Regardless which season you prefer, the winter solstice occurred at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell breaks down why the solstice happens and some facts about it.
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
WDBJ7.com
Construction to begin soon on Danville’s Riverfront Park; Blair Construction selected as contractor
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction will soon begin on the new Riverfront Park project. Danville Parks and Recreation’s project to renovate the riverfront began in 2017. They now hope to begin construction on the new park in the first quarter of 2023 as they recently announced Blair Construction as the contractor.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Encouraging gratitude and generosity in your kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small children often show that they have big hearts. The key is to nurture that generosity as they grow older. “Making gratitude a part of your daily life is the best way to help children or teens to understand that they are present in the world around them, that there are many things that they can be thankful for, and that they have the responsibility and an opportunity to give back to make their community a better place,” says philanthropic advisor Shanna Hocking.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brings holiday cheer through “Operation Christmas Joy”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This year has been really hard because January and February I came close to death three times with COVID, pneumonia and a heart attack,” said Linda Lewis. It hasn’t been an easy year for longtime Franklin County residents Linda and Bob Lewis.
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Salvation Army needs $50,000 more to reach end-of-year donation goal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army is racing to meet its red kettle donation goal by the end of the year. The Salvation Army is $50,000 behind its goal of $125,000 in donations. That goal is a lower amount than previous years. The kettles will be out in...
