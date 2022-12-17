ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Angels of Assisi rings in the holidays with free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi wanted to spread the holiday cheer this year. They did that Monday through Wednesday by giving out 21 pallets of free cat and dog food to residents. ”One of our big goals is to keep people with their pets whenever possible, and if...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five-mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries event set for Saturday

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Buchanan, “the Town that Glows with LOVE,” invites you to be part of its Christmas Eve Luminaries event Saturday, December 24 as a volunteer or a spectator. Volunteers are needed to help set out luminaries at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to help...
BUCHANAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Warming bus helps people in need this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Breaking down the science behind the winter solstice

ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ7) - The first day of winter is here! Some are jumping for joy while others are ready for the summer season to hurry back. Regardless which season you prefer, the winter solstice occurred at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell breaks down why the solstice happens and some facts about it.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience. Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive. Three guests joined Leanna in front...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: Encouraging gratitude and generosity in your kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small children often show that they have big hearts. The key is to nurture that generosity as they grow older. “Making gratitude a part of your daily life is the best way to help children or teens to understand that they are present in the world around them, that there are many things that they can be thankful for, and that they have the responsibility and an opportunity to give back to make their community a better place,” says philanthropic advisor Shanna Hocking.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy