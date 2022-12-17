ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joebama Obiden
4d ago

So literally no proof at all... Seriously, she could of had some sort of brain issue at the time, bad reaction to something she ate or took like medicine, ect... But she knows better 🙄

Fox 19

4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child. Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November. She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili

MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Woman says UC Health lost the remains of her stillborn twins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman says the University of Cincinnati Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn twins. Tory Royston, 28, is angry, confused and heartbroken. She says it took more than a month to get any answers from UC Health, causing undue grief and sadness. “I just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH

