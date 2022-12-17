Read full article on original website
Fox 19
4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Fox 19
Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child. Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November. She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's doctor gives tips for kids avoiding frostbite
Dr. Nick DeBlasio is a pediatrician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and he tells WLWT now is the time to think about how to protect your kids as temperatures drop to dangerous levels. "Everyone likes to go out and play when it gets cold, when there's supposed to be snow, etc...So...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
Fox 19
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cleves woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving more than four times the legal limit to drink and drive when she crashed her minivan with five girls inside, court records show. Melissa Frampton, 40, of Cleves, blew 0.369 when Green Township police tested...
Fox 19
Woman says UC Health lost the remains of her stillborn twins
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman says the University of Cincinnati Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn twins. Tory Royston, 28, is angry, confused and heartbroken. She says it took more than a month to get any answers from UC Health, causing undue grief and sadness. “I just...
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
Fox 19
This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man covers car in Christmas lights to drive around during holiday season
CINCINNATI — One of the coolest Christmas lights displays in the Cincinnati area is not a house, but a car!. Ryan Golembiewski says this is the fourth year he has covered his car in Christmas lights to drive around and make people's days. This year, Golembiewski covered his car...
