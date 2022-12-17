ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested

BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
MACHIAS, ME
foxbangor.com

Oakland bank robbery

OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
OAKLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Council to discuss brownfield, police explorer program, and shoring up waterfront

BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a reduction in the speed limit on Ryan Road, hiring a firm as a qualified environmental professional for the City of Belfast’s Brownfields Assessment Grant. The grant relates to properties in Belfast that may be contaminated or perceived as being contaminated by chemicals or other agents, among other topics listed in Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 21 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Camden to consider 10-unit condominium development for Belfast Road

CAMDEN — NordHavn Camden, LLC has submitted initial plans to the Camden Planning Office for an open-space residential development with 10 single-family, stand-alone condominiums at 440 Belfast Road (Route 1). Currently, a home exists on the property, and would be considered one of the 10 units. NordHavn Camden LLC,...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Police warn public of increased package thefts during holiday season

ROCKLAND —Rockland and Police have taken several reports today, Dec. 19, both of items stolen from unlocked vehicles and thefts of packages left outside. The thefts have primarily occurred in the South End of the city, according to a news release from the department posted on its Facebook page.
ROCKLAND, ME

