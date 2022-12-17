Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
wabi.tv
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
WGME
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
foxbangor.com
Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
Police searching for suspect in Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND, Maine — Camden National Bank in Oakland was robbed on Monday morning, and police are trying to locate a suspect. The robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the bank on Main Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Authorities described the suspect as "a white...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
WPFO
Cruiser reportedly damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- Two months after the Ellsworth police chief and city manager rear-ended a vehicle while driving a cruiser, the police car still needs $8,600 in repairs, according to the deputy chief. The 2022 Ford cruiser was damaged on Oct. 12 on its passenger side when Glenn Moshier,...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council to discuss brownfield, police explorer program, and shoring up waterfront
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a reduction in the speed limit on Ryan Road, hiring a firm as a qualified environmental professional for the City of Belfast’s Brownfields Assessment Grant. The grant relates to properties in Belfast that may be contaminated or perceived as being contaminated by chemicals or other agents, among other topics listed in Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report.
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
penbaypilot.com
Walmart weighs options as state board denies “dark store” tax appeal in Thomaston
A state board has rejected Walmart’s attempt to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes for its store in Thomaston, in a case that tested an argument by big-box chains that claim their stores’ value should be treated like that of a building for sale, not an active business.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 21 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Camden to consider 10-unit condominium development for Belfast Road
CAMDEN — NordHavn Camden, LLC has submitted initial plans to the Camden Planning Office for an open-space residential development with 10 single-family, stand-alone condominiums at 440 Belfast Road (Route 1). Currently, a home exists on the property, and would be considered one of the 10 units. NordHavn Camden LLC,...
penbaypilot.com
Police warn public of increased package thefts during holiday season
ROCKLAND —Rockland and Police have taken several reports today, Dec. 19, both of items stolen from unlocked vehicles and thefts of packages left outside. The thefts have primarily occurred in the South End of the city, according to a news release from the department posted on its Facebook page.
