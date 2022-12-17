BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a reduction in the speed limit on Ryan Road, hiring a firm as a qualified environmental professional for the City of Belfast’s Brownfields Assessment Grant. The grant relates to properties in Belfast that may be contaminated or perceived as being contaminated by chemicals or other agents, among other topics listed in Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report.

BELFAST, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO