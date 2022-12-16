Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Sapporo mayor says Tokyo bid-rigging hurt its Olympic bid
TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee say they will “discontinue for some time” their effort to land the 2030 Winter Games because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal. Akimoto suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that the bid was not being scrapped, just being paused. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030, with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. Akimoto acknowledged the scandal had sullied the bid.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured. “It felt like my roof was coming down,” Cassondra Stoner said. “The only thing I could think about was, ‘Get the freaking kids.’” When the ground stopped moving, Stoner’s family was fine — a daughter even slept through the racket. But when she showed up to work at Dollar General, she found tiles had fallen from the ceiling, shelves were toppled and the contents of the discount store she manages were scattered on the floor. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometers). Numerous aftershocks followed.
SFGate
3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California
Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
Comments / 0