Delano, CA

'A Campesino Christmas' honors and celebrates California's farmworkers

By Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 5 days ago
Farmworkers are the backbone of California's economy and California's farmworker put food on tables across the nation and around the world. That belief is what started Cesar Chavez' national movement for workers' rights 60 years ago in Delano.

A Campesino Christmas, which happens on Sunday, December 18 at The Forty Acres in Delano, aims to provide holiday fun for farmworker families, including a toy giveaway.

According to Andres Chavez, Cesar Chavez' grandson, the 2000 gifts set to be distributed on Sunday were donated by Bakersfield law firm Rodriguez and Associates . Other event sponsors include Celebration Nation , United Farm Workers, and the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

In addition to the toy drive, Chavez says the event will have hot chocolate and pan dulce, an opportunity for families to have Christmas portraits taken, and other fun things for families and kids.

Chavez says this is the first year holding the Campesino Christmas at The Forty Acres site and he hopes to make it an annual event.

To learn more about the event, or if you'd like to volunteer, you can connect with the Cesar Chavez Foundation on Instagram or visit the United Farm Workers' website .

