Box Elder County, UT

KSLTV

One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Collision in Roy delays morning traffic

ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
ROY, UT
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

UDOT crews struggle to keep Logan Canyon clear during artic storm

LOGAN, Utah — Snow drifts up to five feet deep and overall low visibility are blamed for closures in Logan Canyon for most of Wednesday. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and State Troopers worked in challenging conditions to keep the area safe. UDOT crews were able to...
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE

