KSLTV
One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
Gephardt Daily
Collision in Roy delays morning traffic
ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
KSLTV
UDOT crews struggle to keep Logan Canyon clear during artic storm
LOGAN, Utah — Snow drifts up to five feet deep and overall low visibility are blamed for closures in Logan Canyon for most of Wednesday. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and State Troopers worked in challenging conditions to keep the area safe. UDOT crews were able to...
kjzz.com
Driver killed in head-on collision with semi in Box Elder County
BEAVER DAM, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed after crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a semi truck between Beaver Dam and Petersboro in Box Elder County. Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to State Route 30 near milepost 99 around 1...
kjzz.com
Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
ksl.com
Utahn allegedly involved in $2M in construction equipment thefts arrested, yet again
SANDY — A man who has been convicted multiple times for stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites across Utah — mainly skid-steer front loaders — and selling them at well-below market value is now facing new charges accusing him of returning to his old ways after being placed on probation.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Salt Lake City man charged after firing gun on freeway, injuring woman
A man has been charged after he fired multiple shots while he was driving in Salt Lake City and injured a woman on Sept. 17, 2021.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
ksl.com
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Teen dies after crashing car into frozen river in Box Elder County
A teenager died Friday after he crashed his car into the Bear River in Corrine, according to police.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
