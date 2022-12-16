Read full article on original website
South Pittsburg board meets for the final monthly meeting of the year
South Pittsburg, Tenn. – Among the Christmas festivities and decorations, the Board of Mayor and Commissioners of South Pittsburg met for its final meeting of the year. The residents of Coburntown Road were in attendance looking for an update on the complaints about the lack of road work and other services from the City since the area was annexed. The City is also under a TOSHA mandate to keep the former Armory building sealed, with some community services suffering because of the closure.
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
AMBER LAFAYE NEWSOM
Amber Lafaye Newsom, 40, of Jasper, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1982 to Ricky and Sandra Newsom. She was of the Baptist Faith. Amber had such a passion and love for children, she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education and had been a teacher at Swiss Memorial, Jasper Elementary, Whitwell Head Start, and South Pittsburg Elementary. Some of her favorite time spent was being employed at Cracker Barrel. Amber never met a stranger. To know her was to love her, she always had the brightest smile on her face.
DANIEL WINTERS
Daniel G. “Danny” Winters, 62, of South Pittsburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Danny began his career in public service at the South Pittsburg Fire Department in 1976 and then made the transition into Law Enforcement in 1978. During his career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and the Stevenson Police Department, where he served as Chief for well over a decade.
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
GOOGLE Announces Grant to Support K-12 Workforce Development Initiative In Jackson County
Scottsboro, Ala. – The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools collaborated on a joint project to provide all 7th to 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software. YouScience is the only provider of a fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude and interest-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps students identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations.
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
Long John Silver’s in Kimball Destroyed in Fire
KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fast food restaurant in Kimball in Marion County was destroyed Sunday morning in a fire. The Long John Silvers Fast Food Restaurant located off exit 152 of I-24 in Marion County is a complete loss after a grease fire spread out of control. Three different units...
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
Drug Bust made in Decherd on Saturday
On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to Sonic Drive-In in reference to a subject locking their keys in their vehicle. Sgt. Tyler Womack arrived at Sonic and could immediately smell a strong odor believed to be marijuana in the parking lot. After getting the vehicle unlocked,...
Franklin Co. North Middle School Student taken to the Hospital after using Vape
On Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Franklin County authorities were called to North Middle School because of concern with a 12 year old student. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson told On Target News that the student used a vaping device at school and had a serious reaction. The student was taken via ambulance to the E.R. at Southern Tennessee Health System-Winchester.
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
RAY BARKER
Ray Barker, age 95, of Whitwell, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was an Army Veteran and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Ford, and Lottie Bell Fredrick Barker; brother, Ralph Barker; sisters, Margaret Pickett and Helen Smith.
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers
Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
