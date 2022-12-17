Read full article on original website
Tanya Marie Hockenbury, 39
Tanya Marie Hockenbury, age 39 of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1983, in Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert “Bobby” and Karen (Dennis) Smallwood. Tanya was a caring and loving mother, who always put...
Brent Allen Duvall, 42
Brent Allen Duvall, 42, of Sunfish passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield with family and friends by his side. He was born in Leitchfield, the son of Vickie and the late Joey Duvall, and lived in Sunfish for his entire...
2 fugitives arrested at same Grayson Co. residence
Two fugitives have been arrested at the same residence by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Tena L. Higdon, 45, of Leitchfield, was convicted in Breckinridge County in September 2022 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Her parole supervision date began on October 24, 2022 and lasts until October 19, 2025.
Preparing for dangerous winter storm: Warming center in Leitchfield, key phone numbers and websites, KSP tips and more
Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and brutally cold temperatures along with four to six inches of snow to Grayson County. The winter storm is expected to arrive Thursday night around 7:00 (based on...
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Man wanted by Leitchfield PD for theft also wanted by police in Indiana for stealing bank cards, checks
A man the Leitchfield Police Department is currently attempting to identify in regard to a theft is now also wanted in Perry County, Indiana. K105 on Tuesday reported that the white male suspect was captured on video surveillance at a local Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
Police find ‘improvised explosive device’ in downtown Bardstown
Officials have found an explosive device in downtown Bardstown. According to the Bardstown Police Department, Friday morning at approximately 8:30, officers responded to the 300 block of North First Street on the report of a suspicious device. Upon arriving at the scene, about four blocks from the Bardstown town square,...
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
KSP Post 4 troopers to conduct traffic safety checkpoints during Holiday season
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown announced troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Troopers will check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. “KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the...
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center earns recognition for its ‘continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care’
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® for Hospital and Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality...
