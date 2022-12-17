ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
CERRITOS, CA
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas

SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association

This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
ROSSMOOR, CA
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
CERRITOS, CA
Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023

Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club enjoyed singing songs and dancing hulas

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club of Cerritos has a membership of 141 members in 2022, and of that number 72 members came to enjoy all the wonderful activities that were planned for the club’s Holiday Party on December 8, 2022. The tables in the Maple Room at the Cerritos Senior Center were colorfully decorated by Program VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray and their committee with red tablecloths, small Christmas trees as centerpieces, miniature snowmen, and other decorations. Members came dressed festively for the party wearing outfits of red and green or other colorful Hawaiian shirts or dance costumes.
CERRITOS, CA
Noel Night — Hope is Born!

St. Irenaeus Music Ministry put on a glorious holiday concert on December 9 at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Cypress under the direction of Anthony Kocal, Parish Music Director. It featured The Parish Choir, directed by Anthony Kocal, The Filipino Catholic Federation Choir, directed by Virginia Coquia, The Youth Choir,...
CYPRESS, CA
Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
CYPRESS, CA
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot

According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
CYPRESS, CA

