Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation.

Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.

Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with a gun to collect money he said he was owed.

An assault was reported April 1, 2022, at a home in the 700 block of N. Avenue F and the assailant had left in an orange car.

An officer en route saw an orange Dodge at Avenue B and 6th and pulled it over and detained Brewer. Another vehicle arrived with a man and woman inside yelling, who told the officer they were the victims.

They said that Brewer texted the woman saying if he didn’t get his money, her boyfriend was dead.

They said Brewer came and kicked in their front door, and the male victim said he opened his eyes to see Brewer pointing a gun at him.

He and brewer began struggling over the gun, then he was able to force Brewer out of their house.

Officers said Brewer told them he came to get money owed him and that the door fell in when he knocked on it because its hinges were loose. He said when he knocked on the door, the man charged and assaulted him.

He said the gun was the victim’s. Police found that gun lying on the front porch.

Brewer has two drug charges pending from 2021.

