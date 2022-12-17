When football coaches talk about creating a culture, they can point to what Willie Fritz has established at Tulane as an example. Commitment after commitment in the past two weeks talked about the caring atmosphere and bond that were apparent in the Green Wave program, with heavily recruited running back Trey Cornist of Cincinnati Winton Woods capping off the love-fest Tuesday night when he chose Tulane instead of five Power Five conference schools among his seven finalists.

DESTREHAN, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO