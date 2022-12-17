ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach

The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
MANDEVILLE, LA
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Close-knit culture helps put Tulane football signing class over the top

When football coaches talk about creating a culture, they can point to what Willie Fritz has established at Tulane as an example. Commitment after commitment in the past two weeks talked about the caring atmosphere and bond that were apparent in the Green Wave program, with heavily recruited running back Trey Cornist of Cincinnati Winton Woods capping off the love-fest Tuesday night when he chose Tulane instead of five Power Five conference schools among his seven finalists.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane's signing class: Guerry Smith breaks down everything you need to know

Tulane signed 19 high school prospects and five college transfers. The Wave added 10 on offense, 13 on defense and one to be determined. Six of the defensive newcomers are in the secondary with a possible seventh. Four are linebackers and three are defensive ends. The class has five offensive linemen, two running backs, a quarterback, a tight end and a wide receiver.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait

The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans a draw for some of country's top college wrestling teams

It was an easy decision for Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton to make the trip to New Orleans. The Beavers, ranked No. 26 in the country, made the more than 2,500-mile trek from Corvallis, Oregon, to Louisiana to compete in the Journey Collegiate Duals at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer:Tulane faces a woke hullabaloo

The situation: Tulane University under national fire for issues relating to “diversity,” to its claims that “racism and sexism are fundamentally present in all American institutions,” and for “Initiatives For The Race and Gender Enrichment” of the college. It could have been a widely...
WDSU

Power restored to residents in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Principal of the Year

The Lafourche Parish School District announced Dr. Ragan Lorraine as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year. Lorraine is the principal at Galliano Elementary School. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited the school to congratulate her in person. Lorraine will compete with principals across the state for the title of Louisiana Principal of the Year.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy