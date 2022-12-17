Read full article on original website
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Fontainebleau tabs Johnny Kavanaugh as its next football coach
The Fontainebleau Bulldogs football program has found its next head coach. Johnny Kavanaugh, who spent his entire coaching career at North Caddo including the past five seasons as head coach, was named the next Bulldogs coach, according to a news release from Fontainebleau principal Nathan Corley. “First of all, Nathan...
Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU
Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
NOLA.com
Close-knit culture helps put Tulane football signing class over the top
When football coaches talk about creating a culture, they can point to what Willie Fritz has established at Tulane as an example. Commitment after commitment in the past two weeks talked about the caring atmosphere and bond that were apparent in the Green Wave program, with heavily recruited running back Trey Cornist of Cincinnati Winton Woods capping off the love-fest Tuesday night when he chose Tulane instead of five Power Five conference schools among his seven finalists.
NOLA.com
Tulane women use big third quarter to beat Tennessee Tech for tournament victory
Tennessee Tech played competitively for a half as it shut down Tulane's key scorers, guard Dynah Jones and forward Marta Galic, in the final of the Tulane Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Devlin Fieldhouse. But the Green Wave broke the game open in a hot-shooting third quarter on its way...
NOLA.com
Tulane's signing class: Guerry Smith breaks down everything you need to know
Tulane signed 19 high school prospects and five college transfers. The Wave added 10 on offense, 13 on defense and one to be determined. Six of the defensive newcomers are in the secondary with a possible seventh. Four are linebackers and three are defensive ends. The class has five offensive linemen, two running backs, a quarterback, a tight end and a wide receiver.
NOLA.com
Breakthrough on field leading to potential recruiting bonanza for Tulane football team
On the eve of the first day of the early signing period, the Tulane football team appeared on the verge of translating its breakthrough season into a landmark recruiting class. Picking up 19 high school commitments, the Green Wave was 60th in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings — matching its...
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
NOLA.com
New Orleans a draw for some of country's top college wrestling teams
It was an easy decision for Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton to make the trip to New Orleans. The Beavers, ranked No. 26 in the country, made the more than 2,500-mile trek from Corvallis, Oregon, to Louisiana to compete in the Journey Collegiate Duals at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday.
brproud.com
Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer:Tulane faces a woke hullabaloo
The situation: Tulane University under national fire for issues relating to “diversity,” to its claims that “racism and sexism are fundamentally present in all American institutions,” and for “Initiatives For The Race and Gender Enrichment” of the college. It could have been a widely...
WDSU
Power restored to residents in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
NOLA.com
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Principal of the Year
The Lafourche Parish School District announced Dr. Ragan Lorraine as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year. Lorraine is the principal at Galliano Elementary School. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited the school to congratulate her in person. Lorraine will compete with principals across the state for the title of Louisiana Principal of the Year.
