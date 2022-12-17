Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fifty-nine, disabled and four days from Christmas, homeless, evicted for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
KOLO TV Reno
Seniors in Service looking for foster grandparents to have positive impact on children
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seniors in Service offer volunteer opportunities to adults 55 years and older to help enrich Northern Nevada communities one life at a time. Executive director, Michelle Rector, stopped by Morning Break to encourage volunteers to sign up for the Foster Grandparent Program. Foster grandparents get to...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening. Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR Technology Partnership
Sponsored: The RTC is teaming up with the University of Nevada, Reno, on a new research project to advance technology in our community. The RTC’s electric and hybrid buses travel our city streets every day. Well, what if those same buses could monitor the maintenance of our streets and automatically report issues, such as damaged traffic signage, a damaged bus stop, or a broken traffic signal? A new technology developed by a University of Nevada, Reno, research group could make this a reality – and it’s being tested now in partnership with the RTC.
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
Sierra Sun
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
KOLO TV Reno
Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Big Blue Q grills up famous feta and spinach stuffed lollipop lamb chops
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What’s better than one chef in the KOLO Cooks kitchen? Two chefs! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and Shane Mathias, owner of Big Blue Q, teamed up to make this week’s lollipop lamb chops stuffed with feta cheese, spinach, garlic and topped with homemade tzatziki.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Giving the gift of presence instead of presents this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to remind us of the ways we can slow down and be intentional this time of year. She teaches a class on the “gift of presence” that focuses...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Cruises to 78-66 Victory Over Norfolk State
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Will Baker scored a season-high 23 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting from the field, Jarod Lucas poured in 17 of his own, and Kenan Blackshear chipped in 12 points on 5-9 shooting, as the University of Nevada Men’s Basketball team remained undefeated at home and earned their 10th victory of the season over Norfolk State Wednesday.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
