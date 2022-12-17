Read full article on original website
Clay County's homeless can stay warm at area's cold weather shelters
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetings
First Coast News
13-year-old victim in Jacksonville drive-by shooting shouldn't have been in the car, family says
Prince Holland was shot and killed in a car leaving football tryouts. His mother says the coach who was driving didn't have permission to give him a ride.
First Coast News
Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
Murder charge for Jacksonville man who police say fatally shot 50-year-old in September
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
First Coast News
Investigation following 20-month old child’s death
Police are investigating a 20-month-old child's death in Jacksonville. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
Action News Jax
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
First Coast News
Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
Attorney for family of 13-year-old killed in drive-by looks into football organization
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Prince Holland, the teen killed in a drive-by shooting near the Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville, hired an attorney to get answers about their son’s death. Marwan Porter, with Porter Law Firm, is looking into the football organization Holland was trying out...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
First Coast News
Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
Action News Jax
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
Action News Jax
Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two. STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman. On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to...
First Coast News
Putnam County deputy arrested for driving under the influence during car crash, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in St. Johns County Sunday, police said. He was arrested after he crashed his personal car, according to...
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
Kingsland police officer recovering after crash near Laurel Island Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Kingsland Police Department is recovering after being involved in a crash Wednesday evening. Police say around 6:36 p.m, a Kingsland Police Patrol Officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramp to Laurel Island Parkway. The officer was transported...
First Coast News
Police: Five teenagers shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Five teenagers were shot in one incident in Lake City Monday, according to the Lake City Police Department. Officers found three teenage boys at the intersection of Northwest Dixie Avenue and Northwest Wright Lane with gunshot wounds. Police say they were awake and talking but didn't know who shot them.
