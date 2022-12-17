ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
KINGSLAND, GA
First Coast News

Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two. STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman. On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to...
KINGSLAND, GA
First Coast News

Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Five teenagers shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Five teenagers were shot in one incident in Lake City Monday, according to the Lake City Police Department. Officers found three teenage boys at the intersection of Northwest Dixie Avenue and Northwest Wright Lane with gunshot wounds. Police say they were awake and talking but didn't know who shot them.
LAKE CITY, FL

