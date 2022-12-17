Hit-and-run driver wanted after teen injured in Dearborn crash

Dearborn police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run driver after a teenager was hit by a car after school.

The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near Canterbury Street and Whittington Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The teen was later released.

Dearborn Public Schools said the victim is a student in the district. They say the teen was dropped off after school in their neighborhood and was hit by a car while crossing the street. The driver then took off.

The district released a statement, saying in part:

“We are all very upset by this very tragic accident. The entire Edsel Ford community is praying for our fellow Thunderbird and we hope the driver will come forward and identify themselves.”

Investigators are looking for an older model Blue Dodge Durango that likely has some front-end damage.

“This is a terrible incident, and I am confident the Dearborn Police Department, together with the community’s assistance, will be able to locate the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle,” Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

