4-in-10 adults have experienced high psychological distress during COVID-19, says PEW Research

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – About four-in-10 U.S. adults have experienced high levels of psychological distress since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, says PEW Research Center study .

PEW analyzed the same Americans over the last two years during the pandemic. They found about 58% of those between the ages of 18 – 29 have experienced high levels of psychological distress at least once across four of the PEW surveys conducted between March 2020 and September 2022.

High psychological distress was also attributed to those who had disability states and income. Nearly two-thirds, 66%, of adults who have a disability or health conditions say they were stressed in one of the four surveys.

Those in lower-income, 53%, middle-income, 38%, and high-income, 30%, households have experienced psychological distress since March 2022.

There was only one question that referred specifically to the outbreak. It asked how often the participant “had physical reactions, such as sweating, trouble breathing, nausea, or a pounding heart” when thinking about the pandemic.

However, all four surveys included a positive question , and 78% of U.S. adults said they felt hopeful for the future.

If you or someone you know is experiencing psychological distress , please reach out to your local healthcare professional.

