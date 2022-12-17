Nebraska Parts Ways With Interim Coach Mickey Joseph After Arrest

Joseph, the Cornhuskers interim coach for nine games this season, was arrested last month for suspected strangulation and third degree domestic assault.

Nebraska parted ways with former interim coach and assistant Mickey Joseph on Friday in the wake of his recent arrest following a domestic dispute last month, according to a statement from the athletic department via the Associated Press .

Joseph, 54, is currently facing a felony assault charge after he was arrested at a Lincoln residence on Nov. 30 for suspected strangulation and third degree domestic assault. He was taken into custody by the Lincoln Police Department at a location separate from where the incident took place, and charged the next day.

Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave following his arrest, though it’s unclear if he received severance pay as his contract was set to run through Dec. 31, 2023, per AP. Joseph’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

After joining Nebraska’s staff this past offseason as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator, Joseph took over as interim head coach following Scott Frost’s firing in September for the final nine games of the season.

Joseph, who previously coached at Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and LSU, guided the Cornhuskers to a 3–6 mark in those contests. The team finished the season with a 4–8 record.

The arrest comes just a few days after the program introduced Matt Rhule as the next head coach.