Washington State

MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Attorney General Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee set to propose two firearm safety measures, including new bill

OLYMPIA – Attorney Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee will propose two common sense public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. The first renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second is a new proposal that will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take steps to prevent their weapons from getting...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million

OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington governor, AG unveil 3 gun safety proposals

Washington leaders are aiming to ban the sale of assault weapons in the state. Similar attempts have not gotten far in the past, but they say they now have the momentum to do it as they push for three gun safety measures nest session. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board. The Idaho Republican Party Executive Board includes nine members who are elected by the delegates at the […] The post Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KOMO News

Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Republican Joe Kent concedes SW Washington Congressional Dist. 3 race

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent said Wednesday that he is conceding the race for southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District after a recount. In a statement, Kent said he called Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to congratulate her on her victory. Kent requested a recount after preliminary results showed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
CONNELL, WA
KOMO News

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile leads to homicide investigation

McEWEN, Tenn. (TND) — Workers at a state transportation department salt facility in Tennessee found a human heart in a salt pile last week, which has now prompted a homicide investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement that the discovery was made last Thursday at the...
MCEWEN, TN

