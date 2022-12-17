Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case
Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
wmay.com
Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions
A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
wlds.com
Ptacek Comments on Trespassing, Recent School Bus Fight Incident
Jacksonville School District 117 says that they have had security issues this year and they want the public to understand they are under obligation to maintain safe environments for students. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the vast majority of parents in District 117 are tremendous partners with the...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville Police Investigate Shooting that Left One Injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on December 17 around 12:40 am. When police arrived at the Jacksonville residence they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred...
wmay.com
Jacksonville Woman Shot, Critically Wounded
A Jacksonville woman has been critically injured in a shooting early Saturday. WLDS Radio reports police were called to a home on North West Street in Jacksonville around 12:45am and found the wounded woman. She was transported to a Springfield hospital, where she was last reported as critical, but stable.
wmay.com
New Berlin Teen Dies Of Injuries From Car Crash
A New Berlin teenager is dead after a car crash Friday in Morgan County. 16-year-old Kelly Peters was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where she died Saturday of her injuries. Peters was driving on the Franklin-Alexander Road when her car crashed into another vehicle. The other driver suffered less serious injuries.
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
newschannel20.com
Drive-up food giveaway held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-up food giveaway. The drive-up giveaway was on Tuesday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. The goal was to provide good food for families in need. "Families coming through the line today receive a variety...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
newschannel20.com
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
