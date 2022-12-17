ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks unveil 2023 women's tennis spring schedule; season opens Jan. 20

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head women’s tennis coach Courtney Nagle announced the team’s spring schedule Wednesday, which gets underway Jan. 20 at home against Portland State, UO Athletics announced. The Ducks’ 22-match schedule consists of 13 home matches at the Student Tennis Center (STC) and nine total...
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension

EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor

EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
Health center closes with move to mobile care

The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
Cottage Grove police to wear body cameras

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department will now be required to wear body cameras. The ordinance passed with full support from the City Council. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth spoke in favor of body cameras at the Council meeting, saying cameras are a standard...
Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
