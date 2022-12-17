Read full article on original website
Ducks unveil 2023 women's tennis spring schedule; season opens Jan. 20
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head women’s tennis coach Courtney Nagle announced the team’s spring schedule Wednesday, which gets underway Jan. 20 at home against Portland State, UO Athletics announced. The Ducks’ 22-match schedule consists of 13 home matches at the Student Tennis Center (STC) and nine total...
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor
EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
Saving Grace holds reduced-fee adoption event to give every pet a home for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is hoping to see all animals find their 'fur-ever' home this holiday season. In efforts to make that dream a reality, the adoption center has reduced adoption fees; all dogs are now available for just 50 dollars, cats and kittens are available for 25 dollars.
Health center closes with move to mobile care
The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
LCPH to discontinue services at Community Access Center; focus on mobile services
EUGENE, Ore. — Since June, Lane County Public Health (LCPH) has offered a number of services and vaccines at the Community Access Center at Valley River Center, but come December 30th LCPH will discontinue the center's services and focus resources else where. The decision came after Public Health's careful...
Cottage Grove police to wear body cameras
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department will now be required to wear body cameras. The ordinance passed with full support from the City Council. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth spoke in favor of body cameras at the Council meeting, saying cameras are a standard...
Sheriff's Office: Fatal crash on Highway 20 leaves one dead and another injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A fatal car crash occurred Sunday, December 18, near milepost one on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, travelling in the opposite direction, had left its lane of travel at the curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
