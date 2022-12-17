ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star wide receiver Carlos Wilson flips from Utah, signs with Arizona

Jedd Fisch had just finished taking questions from reporters about how Arizona’s Early Signing Day went when he got a little more good news: one last flip. The Wildcats have signed 3-star California wide receiver Carlos Wilson, who had been committed to Utah since July. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wilson...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona

Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 209 pounds. High School: Vista Ridge High School. Hometown:...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when No. 18 Arizona visits UT Arlington

Arizona women’s basketball has to be feeling good about itself after the big win over Baylor on Sunday. The Wildcats wind up the pre-conference season with a stop at UT Arlington before they break for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday afternoon. The Mavericks are an interesting opponent because they...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds. High School: Mililani High School. Hometown: Mililani,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Period: 3-star edge Julian Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Julian Savaiinaea. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 245 pounds. High School: St. Louis School. Hometown:...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot. Weight: 180 pounds. High School: Midland Legacy High School. Hometown:...
MIDLAND, TX
azdesertswarm.com

Kerr Kriisa hits 6 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona cruises past Montana State

A week ago, Kerr Kriisa had to leave Arizona’s game early due to an illness. A few days later, he still didn’t look 100 percent. Whatever he had seems to have passed. Kriisa hit six 3-pointers, the highest scoring of six Wildcats in double-figures in a 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday night at McKale Center.
BOZEMAN, MT
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list

Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona

It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
TUCSON, AZ
tonyspicks.com

Montana State Bobcats vs Arizona Wildcats 12/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will go against the #5 Arizona Wildcats in NCAAB action in McKale Memorial Center, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. In their last match, the Montana State Bobcats faced up against Northwest Indian College, winning 144-59. The Bobcats totaled 17 fouls, while Northwest Indian College piled up 15 fouls.
BOZEMAN, MT

