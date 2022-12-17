High school football: No. 3 Miami Central hangs on for 38-31 win over No. 10 American Heritage in Florida 2M final

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida sweeps state championship
The 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round has concluded – and all four metro-area victors are from South Florida. This year’s lineup featured the first-ever Dade vs. Broward matchup in two games. And, as with any championship battle, both the joy of victory and the agony of defeat were on full display on the field.
Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year
MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy. The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Miami Central takes over the No. 1 spot after state championships
We’ve got our last SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings and there’s a new No. 1 at the top spot: Miami Central. The Rockets completed an impressive season from start to finish and after Chaminade-Madonna’s loss to Bishop Gorman (NV) in the GEICO national championship, it left no doubt. Jube ...
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
WSVN-TV
Miami Central Rockets continue state championship streak after beating American Heritage in FHSAA State Championships Football Class 2M
MIAMI (WSVN) - Sustaining greatestness is the only way of life for the Miami Central Rockets, and after securing yet another state championship, the rocket nation wants national attached to their school name. Boasting nine state titles with seven coming in the last decade, Miami Central has always been recognized...
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE TONIGHT: City of Palms finals
Jordan Divens will be providing live audio from the City of Palms finals between Columbus (Miami, Fla.) and Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) at 7:00 p.m local time. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Divens will go live roughly five minutes before tip-off. If there is no...
Nation’s Best Pass rusher: Miami Commitment Rueben Bain?
Analyzing the talents of Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain.
Bay News 9
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period
Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County. Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple. Sweeting...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
CBS Sports
Antonio Brown no longer wanted by Florida police after domestic battery arrest warrant is dropped
An arrest warrant issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been recalled, with Florida prosecutors declining to pursue the case, according to ESPN. The free agent had been facing domestic violence accusations stemming from an incident that took place on Nov. 29 involving the mother of his children, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.
Two Jacksonville women claim $1 million prize playing THE CASH 500X Scratch-Off game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville, each claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Albert claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, and Vestal claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee....
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
The best of 2022: Top 10 Miami restaurants you need to try
Are you ready to explore Miami? This beautiful city is known for having an incredible variety of restaurants, with different flavors, entertaining shows, delicious cocktails, and more. And with so many options, we understand it might be overwhelming to know where to go first. Depending on what mood...
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
