GILLETTE, Wyo. — Bitterly cold air has settled into the Plains for a spell. Coupled with gusty winds for the next few days, and staying warm will be somewhat of a challenge. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect now through 11 p.m., as wind chills below -30 are possible. The forecast calls for a slight chance for snow after 3 p.m. with a high of 12 degrees. With a light southeast wind 8 to 13 mph in the morning, sustained wind chills of -13 are expected as gusts reach 22 mph.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO