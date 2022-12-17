Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Chamberlain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City (Box Elder exit 67) to Chamberlain beginning at 6 p.m. (MT) / 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. In addition...
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter into Wednesday night, blizzard-like conditions are once again causing issues for motorists. A closure on Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City is in effect. For a look at the latest road conditions, click here. For a look at...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
KELOLAND TV
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
newscenter1.tv
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
pureoldies1035.com
Three men killed in two-vehicle crash south of Parkston identified
Three men from St. James, MN have been identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
newscenter1.tv
Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week
LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
newscenter1.tv
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
county17.com
Wind Chill Warning, Advisory in effect as bitter cold blankets region; wind chills to -55 possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Bitterly cold air has settled into the Plains for a spell. Coupled with gusty winds for the next few days, and staying warm will be somewhat of a challenge. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect now through 11 p.m., as wind chills below -30 are possible. The forecast calls for a slight chance for snow after 3 p.m. with a high of 12 degrees. With a light southeast wind 8 to 13 mph in the morning, sustained wind chills of -13 are expected as gusts reach 22 mph.
dakotanewsnow.com
Volunteer firefighters battle Emery fire for hours in cold temps
EMERY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Emery Volunteer Fire Department fought a fire for over four hours in cold temperatures. According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, firefighters were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a northwest Emery building on fire. Flames were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene, and they requested aid from Alexandria Fire Dept. and Bridgewater Fire Dept. A crew from the McCook County ambulance was also dispatched for standby at the scene as a precaution.
newscenter1.tv
1880 Train in Hill City cancels rides due to extreme cold
HILL CITY, S.D. – Due to upcoming extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills, the 1880 Train in Hill City canceled all train rides for Thursday, December 22. Check out these photos of the 1880 Train Holiday Express:. While Thursday trains are canceled, 1880 Train announced that all rides...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips for keeping your pipes from freezing this winter from KNECHT Home Center
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With temperatures expected to dip below zero through the week, the pipes in and around your home can also get too cold. KNECHT Home Center manager Kris Bertsch has some important advice for making sure your pipes do not freeze up this winter. What happens if...
mitchellnow.com
City of Mitchell holiday garbage collection for Christmas
Due to the observance of the Christmas Eve & Christmas Day holiday on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th, the garbage and recycling collection schedule will be changed. Friday’s garbage will be collected starting at 7 AM and be completed by noon. There will be no collection on Monday, December 26th. Garbage collection will be moved back one day and collected Tuesday, December 27th to Saturday, December 31st.
newscenter1.tv
“It was just time”: Sheriff Thom to finish out four-decade career in law enforcement
But he knew it was time for him to hang up the hat. “It was just time. 44 years is a lot of years in law enforcement, and it was just a good time for me and my family,” he said. Here’s a look at some of the things...
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
