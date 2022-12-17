Read full article on original website
Brevard County woman delivers Christmas trees to families in need
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Many of us are lucky enough to have a Christmas tree or plenty of decorations for the holidays. But there are a growing number of folks in our community who don’t. One Brevard County woman is taking things into her own hands by helping...
Apopka mayor says single violation involved in firefighter's deadly accident
APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson gave an update on the investigation into the death of firefighter Austin Duran Wednesday. “Until we change the culture in this department, this will happen again,” Michael Duran, Austin Duran's father, said. It's been an emotional and sometimes heated debate within...
FWC investigates video of man seen beating shark on Brevard County beach with hammer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WARNING: The video above is graphic and some may find it disturbing. A video shot Tuesday from the Harbour House Oceanfront surf cam in Brevard County, captured a guy first catching a shark, then swinging at it a little later with a hammer. Faith Madsen...
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
Husband of Altamonte Springs homicide victim arrested on weapons charge
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. A neighbor called 911 from the...
Police: 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a shooting on Wednesday left a teenager injured. Around 1:22 a.m., a shooting on the 5000 block of Long Road was reported. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition and...
2 people found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
Woman says she was attacked, robbed while pulled over on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother says she pulled over on Interstate 4 while going home to change her child’s diaper when another driver pulled up behind her. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said when she noticed the car, she started moving quickly to pack up, but the driver approached her before she could get back in the car.
Orlando police identify 2 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando couple was found dead in their home Tuesday. Police say 74-year-old Franco Cianfranco shot his wife, who was also in her 70s, and then took his own life. Neighbors were stunned. To some, the couple was a fixture in their Colonialtown neighborhood as...
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
Melbourne police arrest ex-boyfriend accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police have identified both the 23-year-old woman killed and the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, in a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. The victim, Sha’dayla Johnson, was found shot several times after police were called in just before 8 a.m. to a house on Colbert Circle. Fire...
Police: Burglars drive SUV into Orlando GameStop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a group of burglars used unique means to gain access to a local business. Police say around 3 a.m. Monday, the unknown suspects drove an SUV into a GameStop at 2907 E. Colonial Drive. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact police...
Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office worked Tuesday to make sure kids were able to enjoy the holiday by hosting its annual Shop with a Cop event. “We do like to spread some holiday cheer, and it’s just a great day,” Sheriff John Mina said.
Osceola sheriff: Woman who claimed she was attacked, robbed on I-4 made the story up
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff’s office says the woman who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 made the whole thing up. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says she initially claimed she was attacked and robbed by another driver when she had pulled over near the Champions Gate interchange to change her child’s diaper.
Commissioner: Fireworks not permitted at Orange County warehouse where deadly fire broke out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are raising safety concerns after a warehouse that stored fireworks went up in flames. The fire killed four people and seriously injured another. Orange County commissioner Mayra Uribe of district three says the owners were not allowed to store fireworks there in...
Couple charged in Central Florida Amtrak security case
WESH 2 Investigates has been looking at your safety when you ride the rails. A new report shows it could and should be safer. It all started with the investigation of a local Amtrak worker and his wife who were allegedly trying to sell what is called high-security keys. “I...
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
'It's everywhere': Bethune Beach community deals with excess sand
BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. — Communities up and down the Central Florida coast are looking for sand. It's sand to replenish beaches devastated by Ian and Nicole. Decades of dredging from the ocean and intracoastal waterways have created shortages. A beach town in Volusia County has more sand than they...
