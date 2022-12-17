ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

WESH

Apopka mayor says single violation involved in firefighter's deadly accident

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson gave an update on the investigation into the death of firefighter Austin Duran Wednesday. “Until we change the culture in this department, this will happen again,” Michael Duran, Austin Duran's father, said. It's been an emotional and sometimes heated debate within...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

2 people found dead inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Burglars drive SUV into Orlando GameStop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a group of burglars used unique means to gain access to a local business. Police say around 3 a.m. Monday, the unknown suspects drove an SUV into a GameStop at 2907 E. Colonial Drive. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact police...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Couple charged in Central Florida Amtrak security case

WESH 2 Investigates has been looking at your safety when you ride the rails. A new report shows it could and should be safer. It all started with the investigation of a local Amtrak worker and his wife who were allegedly trying to sell what is called high-security keys. “I...
SANFORD, FL

