Ferris State University Students Travel to Texas for Championship Game

How far would you travel to see your favorite team compete?

Some Ferris State University fans went all the way to McKinney Texas for this weekend’s championship game.

Hundreds of fans gathered Friday night in Texas on the eve of Ferris State’s appearance in the Division II national Championship game.

Fans met at Tupps Brewery in McKinney, many of them having just arrived in Texas on fan busses that were organized by the school. For a couple of fans we caught up with, this was a perfect opportunity to show some school spirit and live it up.

“You only get to do college once, well normally. And I kind of felt like I didn’t do my first two years too interesting, so I thought that this would be a fun trip to just take one time, get to see it and go celebrate our team,” Cameron Needham, a Ferris State University junior, said.

“Hopefully they win,” another junior, Nathan Sharkey, said. “That would be a real helpful bus ride home, if they’re winning and everyone has high spirits.”

