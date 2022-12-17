ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State University Students Travel to Texas for Championship Game

By Tyler Driesenga
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQA4g_0jlev3eC00

How far would you travel to see your favorite team compete?

Some Ferris State University fans went all the way to McKinney Texas for this weekend’s championship game.

Hundreds of fans gathered Friday night in Texas on the eve of Ferris State’s appearance in the Division II national Championship game.

Fans met at Tupps Brewery in McKinney, many of them having just arrived in Texas on fan busses that were organized by the school. For a couple of fans we caught up with, this was a perfect opportunity to show some school spirit and live it up.

“You only get to do college once, well normally. And I kind of felt like I didn’t do my first two years too interesting, so I thought that this would be a fun trip to just take one time, get to see it and go celebrate our team,” Cameron Needham, a Ferris State University junior, said.

“Hopefully they win,” another junior, Nathan Sharkey, said. “That would be a real helpful bus ride home, if they’re winning and everyone has high spirits.”

And if you want to see more about the bulldogs’ preparations for Saturday’s title game, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 122022

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Weather may impact rideshare services this weekend. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. MHSAA basketball: Dec. 20, 2022. Newaygo Lions welcome Munger as head coach. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Light Snow Amounts Monday Night, Tuesday AM

Sunday PM Update: The only Advisory in effect this evening is a Small Craft Advisory for 3-6 foot waves on Lake Michigan overnight. At 4 pm, the wind was still 17 mph at Holland State Park and at the S. Haven Beach. Officially, Grand Rapids had 10.4″ of snow on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy