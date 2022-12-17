Read full article on original website
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of...
Pet owners reminded of Indy rules on winter pet safety
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With dangerous cold weather on the way to central Indiana along with the winter storm, it’s critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside. In fact, it’s the law in Indianapolis. It’s against a city-county ordinance to leave pets outside when it’s below...
Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week before Christmas
LEBANON, Ind. — One Lebanon family will not be able to spend Christmas in their home after a Monday morning house fire. Fire crews responded after 10 a.m. to a mobile home fire on S. Lebanon Street with one person inside. The one person inside, Lebanon authorities said, made it out safely.
Local agencies experiencing increase in domestic violence calls
INDIANAPOLIS – Our community is experiencing a rise in domestic violence calls as we move through the holiday season. Agencies are asking Hoosiers to reach out for help before a situation becomes worse. Research shows the holidays can see an uptick in domestic violence calls because of stress, increased...
Greenwood police on mall shooting investigation
More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Purdue Global and...
First responders want you and your home to be prepared for winter storm
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday evening to Friday night. AAA also predicts Friday as the busiest travel day of the holiday season.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds.
Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. For the dogs in the program, playtime is also paired with practice. In one scenario, for example, the dogs search for a gun in the grass. “It’d take 10, 15,...
Some meal delivery services suspending services due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Some meal delivery services are suspending their deliveries on Friday due to the incoming winter storm. “When the weather is super cold like this, it’s dangerous to be outside,” said Brian Crispin, Director of Marketing at Wheeler Mission. “It can be deadly.”. As winter...
‘No clear motive’ questions remain months after Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities have yet to determine a clear motive for the shooter’s actions. On July 17. Jonathan Sapirman entered the mall and spent more than an hour in the restroom before coming out shooting. Within seconds, Sapirman killed three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda.
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation,...
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an...
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural...
Police find 3 missing Indianapolis juveniles after chase on I-65 ends with roll-over crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending after a woman and three Indianapolis juveniles were injured following a chase with Indiana State Police on I-65. It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver — who police later said was an adult — kept going north on I-65.
Suspect arrested after armed robbery inside Kokomo mall
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday. The Kokomo Police Department said the robbery happened at the Piercing Pagoda inside the Markland Mall. Officers responded to the mall just before 3 p.m. Monday.
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman after a shooting Monday on the west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Shortly before noon Monday, police were called to the Shell gas station...
Storm forecast gives central Indiana small businesses the chills
INDIANAPOLIS — For central Indiana small businesses, it is a lump of coal. The weather forecast Thursday night into Friday morning is rain with rapidly dropping temperatures which may freeze on area roads. Snow and extreme cold temperatures will follow. This is expected to cause all sorts of havoc for shoppers in the last two-and-half days before Christmas.
Police arrest man hours after weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man already wanted on multiple warrants was picked up by police hours after they say he shot someone over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 10,000 block of Catalina Drive around 11:45 Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1300 block of North Olney Street shortly around 3:20 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second floor and attic.
IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
