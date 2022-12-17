Read full article on original website
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Chamberlain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City (Box Elder exit 67) to Chamberlain beginning at 6 p.m. (MT) / 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. In addition...
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter into Wednesday night, blizzard-like conditions are once again causing issues for motorists. A closure on Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City is in effect. For a look at the latest road conditions, click here. For a look at...
Check out these tips for keeping your pipes from freezing this winter from KNECHT Home Center
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With temperatures expected to dip below zero through the week, the pipes in and around your home can also get too cold. KNECHT Home Center manager Kris Bertsch has some important advice for making sure your pipes do not freeze up this winter. What happens if...
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
Four things you need to know before burning your slash piles this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With snow on the ground and cold temperatures in the air, it is making for a good-enough setting to remove slash piles from land. However, Battalion Chief Calen Maningas with the Rapid City Fire Department has some important advice for residents before they set their piles on fire.
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it. Last week due to the snow more people...
Wind Chill Warning, Advisory in effect as bitter cold blankets region; wind chills to -55 possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Bitterly cold air has settled into the Plains for a spell. Coupled with gusty winds for the next few days, and staying warm will be somewhat of a challenge. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect now through 11 p.m., as wind chills below -30 are possible. The forecast calls for a slight chance for snow after 3 p.m. with a high of 12 degrees. With a light southeast wind 8 to 13 mph in the morning, sustained wind chills of -13 are expected as gusts reach 22 mph.
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Check out this recreation of the South Dakota Mines campus in Minecraft
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines computer engineering student Jaxxen Cheney built a model of the Mines university campus inside the popular video game Minecraft. The game allows users to create worlds inside the platform with sets of digital building blocks. Cheney’s Minecraft version of the campus includes...
How to draw smooth and safe from holster to target
CUSTER, S.D. — Drawing your concealed carry pistol is an important step in setting up your stance and grip to deliver rounds to the target. Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department and Certified Instructor for Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in SD walked me through the steps.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Rapid City 2023
Drenched in prehistoric history and culture, Rapid City lies in the foothills of the gorgeous Black Hills mountains. With its eclectic collection of museums, art attractions, and architectural gems, the South Dakota city serves as a dream destination for explorers. Famed as the ‘City of Presidents’, Rapid City also houses...
Historic gathering in Rapid City to host and honor hundreds of Lakota elders in the local community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On Tuesday, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will host the city’s largest gathering of Lakota elders ever assembled. Around 200 are expected to come together for a holiday-themed party to be held in their honor, made possible by several local businesses and the non-profit Ending the Silence RC. Executive Director for the non-profit Brandon Ferguson spoke on the event.
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
Hazmat closes Lead-Deadwood High School for the week
LEAD, S.D. — The Lead-Deadwood School District closed its high school this week (Dec. 19-21) after a student brought mercury to school. The closure will allow the building to be cleaned and tested. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 12 — the day before a winter storm closed the...
Rapid City Rush delivers joy to kids at Monument Health
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Rapid City Rush got off the ice Wednesday to deliver some holiday cheer to young patients at Monument Health. Players and staff from the hockey team brought all those stuffed animals thrown on the ice during the Teddy Bear Toss a couple of weekends ago.
