ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

2 Elderly Victims Injured In Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/18/22 4:33 p.m. LOCATION: 1500 S Gaffey St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: A newer model Toyota RAV4 flipped onto its side on Gaffey St, leaving both occupants trapped inside. LAFD firefighters cut the windshield out and freed one passenger, an elderly female, from the wreck. The other occupant, an elderly male, was also extricated from the car soon after. Both occupants were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. Information on what caused the crash was not available as officers investigated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.  
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
COMPTON, CA
RadarOnline

WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect

California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
LA HABRA, CA
Bossip

Cops Gotta Pay: Family Of 23-Year-Old Robert Adams Files $100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against San Bernardino Police Department

Twenty-three-year-old Robert Adams was gunned down by San Bernardino police officers who were breaking up an illegal gambling operation. As he fled the scene, officers opened fire on him and struck him in the back seven times. Per usual, the “gun” that police believe he was toting was a cell phone. Crazy how the only people in the world who can’t tell the difference between an iPhone and a Glock are cops. BOSSIP reported on the incident back in July where you can read how everything happened.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Mother, daughter dead after apartment fire in Downey

A mother and her daughter died after a large fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Downey Tuesday night.   The fire was reported near the intersection of Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street around 10:45 p.m., according to the Downey Fire Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from both […]
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Discover what the city of Montebello has to offer if you’re visiting Los Angeles County, California. Montebello, which means beautiful hills in Italian, is just a short drive from the bustling city of Los Angeles and is situated southwest of San Gabriel Valley. It was originally an agricultural community...
MONTEBELLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy