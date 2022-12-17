Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
2 Elderly Victims Injured In Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/18/22 4:33 p.m. LOCATION: 1500 S Gaffey St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: A newer model Toyota RAV4 flipped onto its side on Gaffey St, leaving both occupants trapped inside. LAFD firefighters cut the windshield out and freed one passenger, an elderly female, from the wreck. The other occupant, an elderly male, was also extricated from the car soon after. Both occupants were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. Information on what caused the crash was not available as officers investigated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Several Lanes of 10 Freeway in West Adams Area
A multi-vehicle crash prompted closure of several westbound lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway Tuesday in the West Adams area while crews worked to clear the scene.
Fatal Shooting Outside Department Store Under Investigation
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting is under investigation involving a victim who was fatally shot outside a department store Monday night in the Sun Valley… Read more "Fatal Shooting Outside Department Store Under Investigation"
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down
With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors
The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect
California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
Cops Gotta Pay: Family Of 23-Year-Old Robert Adams Files $100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against San Bernardino Police Department
Twenty-three-year-old Robert Adams was gunned down by San Bernardino police officers who were breaking up an illegal gambling operation. As he fled the scene, officers opened fire on him and struck him in the back seven times. Per usual, the “gun” that police believe he was toting was a cell phone. Crazy how the only people in the world who can’t tell the difference between an iPhone and a Glock are cops. BOSSIP reported on the incident back in July where you can read how everything happened.
West Virginia police arrest Los Angeles shooting suspect that shot United Kingdom tourists
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday. They say the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon in […]
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
Mother, daughter dead after apartment fire in Downey
A mother and her daughter died after a large fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Downey Tuesday night. The fire was reported near the intersection of Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street around 10:45 p.m., according to the Downey Fire Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from both […]
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
Shots Fired During Smash and Grab Jewelry Vendor Robbery at Indoor Swap Meet
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Pomona Police Department responded to a smash and grab robbery with shots fired inside the Pomona Indoor Swap Meet on the 1600 block of East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard in the city of Pomona. Once officers...
travellens.co
